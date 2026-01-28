default-cbs-image
The Rockies designated Fernandez for assignment Wednesday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Fernandez struggled in his first stint in the majors in 2025, slashing .225/.265/.348 with four home runs and a 29.9 percent strikeout rate over 52 games. It's still a surprise the Rockies are exposing him to waivers, given that he just turned 23 earlier this month and was considered a top-100 prospect a couple years ago. There's a good chance Fernandez -- who hit .284/.347/.502 with 13 long balls in 64 contests at Triple-A Albuquerque in 2025 -- gets claimed by another team.

