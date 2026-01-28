Rockies' Yanquiel Fernandez: Designated for assignment
By RotoWire Staff
The Rockies designated Fernandez for assignment Wednesday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.
Fernandez struggled in his first stint in the majors in 2025, slashing .225/.265/.348 with four home runs and a 29.9 percent strikeout rate over 52 games. It's still a surprise the Rockies are exposing him to waivers, given that he just turned 23 earlier this month and was considered a top-100 prospect a couple years ago. There's a good chance Fernandez -- who hit .284/.347/.502 with 13 long balls in 64 contests at Triple-A Albuquerque in 2025 -- gets claimed by another team.
