Akoon-Purcell collected 17 points (5-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals across 27 minutes of G League action during Tuesday's 117-108 loss to the Austin Spurs.

Akoon-Purcell leading the team in scoring by going 5-for-13 from the field and 0-for-5 from deep illustrates the Blue's scoring struggles Tuesday. The 26-year-old was relegated to a bench role weeks ago after performing poorly coming off an ankle injury, though his offensive efficiency has picked up recently. Coming into Tuesday's contest, Akoon-Purcell shot an even 50.0 percent in his last five games. He'll continue to see one of the largest shares of minutes off the bench for the Blue as his stock slowly rises.