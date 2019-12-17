DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell: Scores 15 in loss
Akoon-Purcell tallied 15 points (7-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt), two rebounds and an assist across 30 minutes of G League action during Saturday's 99-78 loss to the Vipers.
It was an improvement from last game's 1-for-20 performance from the field, as he went 7-for-17 Saturday but also committed six turnovers. These past two games have been the 26-year-old's least efficient games from the field, as he's still finding his legs again after an ankle injury sidelined him briefly. He'll continue to get back into his rhythm Tuesday against Iowa.
