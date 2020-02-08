Akoon-Purcell amassed 19 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) along with nine rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes of G League action during Thursdays 120-119 loss to the Hustle.

Akoon-Purcell continued his recent run of effective games, producing another 19 points with nine rebounds. Over his past six games, the 26-year-old is averaging 24.0 points and 7.8 rebounds. He'll to continue his success against the Stockton Kings on Saturday.