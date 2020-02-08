DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell: Scores 19 points in loss
Akoon-Purcell amassed 19 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) along with nine rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes of G League action during Thursdays 120-119 loss to the Hustle.
Akoon-Purcell continued his recent run of effective games, producing another 19 points with nine rebounds. Over his past six games, the 26-year-old is averaging 24.0 points and 7.8 rebounds. He'll to continue his success against the Stockton Kings on Saturday.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.