Akoon-Purcell registered four points (1-20 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three steals and two assists across 28 minutes during Friday's G League loss to the Stars.

The 26-year-old was not himself Friday, missing 19 shots from the field, eight of them coming from beyond the arc. The off-night could be attributed to Akoon-Purcell coming off a minor ankle injury, though a 1-for-20 showing was a bit extreme. Easily his worst game of the season, there's nowhere to go but up from here.