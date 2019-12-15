DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell: Disastrous outing in return
Akoon-Purcell registered four points (1-20 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three steals and two assists across 28 minutes during Friday's G League loss to the Stars.
The 26-year-old was not himself Friday, missing 19 shots from the field, eight of them coming from beyond the arc. The off-night could be attributed to Akoon-Purcell coming off a minor ankle injury, though a 1-for-20 showing was a bit extreme. Easily his worst game of the season, there's nowhere to go but up from here.
More News
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...