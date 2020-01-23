DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell: Seizes opportunity
Akoon-Purcell finished with 33 points (12-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 31 minutes of G League action during Tuesday's 125-116 victory over the Austin Spurs.
Akoon-Purcell dropped a new season high in points thanks to an efficient 12-for-16 performance from the field. The 26-year-old has been hot lately, shooting 65.2 percent over his past four games and may be in line for a sizable increase in playing time with fellow reserve player Myke Henry currently dealing with a foot injury. Akoon-Purcell saw 31 minutes during Henry's absence Tuesday, his most since Jan. 3. Without an available timeline for Henry's return, it's unclear how long Akoon-Purcell will have this opportunity, though he'll try to make the most of while he can.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...