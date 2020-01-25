Akoon-Purcell tallied a season-high 38 points (13-24 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-6 FT) while adding eight rebounds, two assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Thursday's 144-140 G League loss to the Texas Legends.

Even with the return of Myke Henry (foot), the 26-year-old has found greater involvement in the offense lately, scoring 25.5 points over the past four games. He's returning to a level of usage previously seen at the beginning of the season, when he averaged 22.1 points through the first 10 games. He then appeared to fall out of favor in the Blue's offense, playing fewer minutes and shooting less often as well. His usage in the past four games has looked more like the early portion of the season, though it remains to be seen if his recent return to form will stick moving forward.