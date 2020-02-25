Akoon-Purcell tallied 24 points (7-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, an assist and a steal over 30 minutes of G League action during Saturday's 127-105 loss to the Skyforce.

The 26-year-old saw his highest minutes in a month and took advantage, picking up his fourth double-double of the season. The performance continued an impressive run of scoring, as he's averaging 20.9 points over his past 10 contests. On the year, Akoon-Purcell is averaging 18.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals over 27.3 minutes per game.