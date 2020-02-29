Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Draws spot start
Diallo will get the start at power forward in Friday's game against the Bucks, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.
Diallo will get the start in place of Danilo Gallinari (ankle). He has averaged 3.0 points and 2.0 rebounds across 27.5 minutes in two starts this season.
