McAdoo is active for Saturday's game against the Raptors, Brian Seltzer of Sixers.com reports.

With Joel Embiid out for rest, McAdoo will suit up for the first time this season. While he's active, he likely won't see too much action as he's behind the likes of Ben Simmons, Dario Saric, Robert Covington and Justin Anderson on the depth chart.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories