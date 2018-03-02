McAdoo did not partake in Tuesday's 104-89 win over Santa Cruz due to a knee injury.

McAdoo has been sidelined since Feb. 3 due to his knee injury and it's unknown just how much long he will be held out of action. The 6-9 forward is averaging 10.2 points and 6.4 rebounds for Agua Caliente during his second season in the G-League.

