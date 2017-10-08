McAdoo (hamstring) was limited during Sunday's practice, but is considered probable for Monday's preseason tilt with the Celtics, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

McAdoo was held out of the team's preseason contest Friday due to a tight hamstring, though the injury was never considered serious, making it unsurprising that he should be back in the lineup Monday. Looking forward to the regular season, McAdoo is on a two-way contract and will spend the majority of the campaign in the G-League, so he'll remain off the fantasy radar when at full strength.