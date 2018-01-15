McAdoo was released by the Sixers on Monday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

The Sixers reached an agreement with Demetrius Jackson on Monday, so they'll part ways with McAdoo in order to free up a roster spot. The former North Carolina standout, who spent his first three NBA seasons with Golden State, appeared in only three games for the Sixers this season while spending time in the G-League.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories