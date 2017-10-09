Play

McAdoo (hamstring) will play Monday against Boston, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

McAdoo missed the team's last preseason game Friday against Boston due to a hamstring issue, but the injury was never considered overly serious. Expect the North Carolina product to return to a limited bench role, as was the case when he was last active Wednesday against Memphis.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball