76ers' James McAdoo: Cleared to play Monday
McAdoo (hamstring) will play Monday against Boston, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
McAdoo missed the team's last preseason game Friday against Boston due to a hamstring issue, but the injury was never considered overly serious. Expect the North Carolina product to return to a limited bench role, as was the case when he was last active Wednesday against Memphis.
