McAdoo signed a contract Sunday with Auxilium Pallacanestro Torino of the Italian Serie A, George Efkarpides of EuroHoops.net reports.

McAdoo, a North Carolina product, will unite with another Tar Heels legend in Italy in former NBA coach Larry Brown, who was named the club's new bench boss in June. The 25-year-old forward spent last season in Philadelphia, logging four appearances at the NBA level and spending the majority of his time with the G League's Delaware 87ers.