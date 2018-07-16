James Michael McAdoo: Heading to Italy
McAdoo signed a contract Sunday with Auxilium Pallacanestro Torino of the Italian Serie A, George Efkarpides of EuroHoops.net reports.
McAdoo, a North Carolina product, will unite with another Tar Heels legend in Italy in former NBA coach Larry Brown, who was named the club's new bench boss in June. The 25-year-old forward spent last season in Philadelphia, logging four appearances at the NBA level and spending the majority of his time with the G League's Delaware 87ers.
