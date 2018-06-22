76ers' Shake Milton: Drafted with 54th pick
Milton was selected by the Sixers, via the Mavericks with the 54th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
The Sixers traded back into the end of the second round to grab Milton, who put together a strong three-year career at SMU. Milton averaged 18.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game last season, while shooting better than 42 percent from the field for the third straight year.
