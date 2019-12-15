Hill registered 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals and one assist across 34 minutes during Friday's G League loss to South Bay.

Following Friday's performance, Hill has now shot 50.0 percent or better from the field in four of his past five games. In the same span, he's produced at an even more impressive 53.6 percent from beyond the arc. What goes up must eventually come down, but Hill will ride his hot hand as long as he can until regression inevitably hits.