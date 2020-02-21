Hill did not play during Wednesday's 106-94 G League loss to the Canton Charge.

Hill did not play in this one, and his absence was not injury-related. It's unclear why he could not find the floor, though Northern Arizona had 10 players make appearances. It looks like Hill may be on the outside looking in at serious reserve minutes. On the season, the 24-year-old is averaging 10.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 26.7 minutes per game.