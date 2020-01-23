Hill finished with 19 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 21 minutes of G League action during Tuesday's 125-114 loss to Rio Grande Valley.

Hill bounced back from a poor shooting performance Saturday (4-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), hitting 70.0 percent of his field goals Tuesday. It was his most efficient outing since Dec. 10, when he went 9-for-12 from the field. Hill remains one of the few scoring threats along with Jared Harper and Ike Nwamu for Northern Arizona and sees 9.5 field-goal attempts per game, hitting 42.7 percent of the time.