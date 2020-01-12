Ahmed Hill: Posts 12 points in loss
Hill registered 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Thursday's 109-102 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.
It was a pretty typical outing for Hill, whose box score came pretty close to his season averages of 10.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. The 24-year-old is not a focal point of the offense and figures to continue posting modest lines in the future.
