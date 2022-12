Ford recorded 18 points (6-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes during Thursday's 111-105 loss to the G League Kings.

Ford corralled the second-highest point total for Lakeland Thursday versus Stockton, though he shot a subpar 40 percent from the floor in the contest. He's now averaging 12 points on 29.2 minutes played per game this season for the G League Magic.