Ford recorded 30 points (11-17 FG, 8-13 3Pt) and one rebound across 42 minutes during Monday's 131-116 win over the Skyhawks.

Although Ford knocked down eight three-point shots on 13 attempts en route to a season-high 30 points in Monday's matchup versus College Park, he was essentially non-existent in terms of every other statistical category besides his scoring efforts. The 220-pound forward is now averaging 12.9 points across 30.4 minutes per game this season.