Ford recorded 32 points (11-20 FG, 10-18 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 136-133 overtime loss to the Swarm.

Ford paced both clubs with a 32-point scoring effort Friday while knocking down an absurd 10 three-pointers on 18 attempts. The 25-year-old is now averaging 11.5 points on 31.1 minutes per game across Lakeland's last six contests.