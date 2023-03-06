Ford recorded 10 points (3-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 24 minutes during Sunday's 110-98 win over the Gold.

Ford grabbed a team-high seven boards but didn't shoot the ball particularly well this past weekend versus Grand Rapids. The 25-year-old also made his defensive presence felt in the contest by snagging a takeaway and swatting a pair of shot attempts, and he's now averaging 11.7 points and three rebounds across 35 appearances with Lakeland this season.