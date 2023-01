Ford registered 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and three steals across 31 minutes during Saturday's 117-111 win over the G League Celtics.

Although Ford logged the second-highest scoring total for Lakeland on Saturday, he shot just 22.2 percent from downtown and failed to record an assist in the contest. The 25-year-old is now averaging 12.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per game across Lakeland's last 12 matchups.