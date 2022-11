Ford recorded 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes in Friday's 110-100 loss to the Capitanes.

Ford paced the Magic in scoring on a night where he sank four of his eight three-point tries. In three games so far this season, the 24-year-old has averaged 13.3 points in 29.1 minutes per game.