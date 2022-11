Brooks tallied 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 110-108 win over Westchester

Brooks notched his fifth double-digit scoring performance and grabbed a season-high seven boards during the narrow win. Across seven appearances, the 24-year-old has averaged 16.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 29.2 minutes per game.