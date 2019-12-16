Bronson Koenig: Inactive Saturday
Koenig (illness) did not play in Saturday's G League loss to Fort Wayne.
Since joining the Bayhawks in early December, Koenig has yet to appear in a game, and it's unclear how much time he will miss as a result of his illness. In his only season in the G League in 2017, Koenig averaged 9.7 points and 1.9 rebounds per game.
