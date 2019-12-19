Bronson Koenig: Labeled as coach's decision absence
Koenig did not take the floor Tuesday against Raptors 905 but was listed as an absence due to coach's decision rather than illness.
Koenig's illness was likely a short-term problem, but he hasn't taken the floor yet with Erie even when healthy. That trend continued in Tuesday's affair despite the label that suggests the previous illness is behind him.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.