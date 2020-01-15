Bronson Koenig: Returns from injury
Koenig (undisclosed) had zero points (0-6 FG, 0-5 3Pt), two assists and one rebound over 13 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Maine.
Koenig missed the BayHawks' last game with an undisclosed injury, but he returned Tuesday with a lackluster stat line. The 25-year-old is averaging 3.3 points and 2.7 rebounds over his four games in the G League this year.
