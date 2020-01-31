Koenig had 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block over 17 minutes in Thursday's G League loss to Greensboro.

Koenig has had limited production over the start of his time with the BayHawks, but he's now logged double-digit point totals in back-to-back games. The 25-year-old is still coming off the bench, but his usage within the system appears to be picking up slightly.