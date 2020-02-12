Bronson Koenig: Scores 15 off bench
Koenig had 15 points (4-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 18 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Capital City.
Koenig had been in a bit of a slump over the past three games as he converted on just 33.3 percent of his field goals during that time, but he managed to slightly boost his production Tuesday with a double-digit point total off the bench. The 25-year-old has had an inconsistent role with the BayHawks this season as he's averaging 4.9 PPG and 1.5 RPG.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...