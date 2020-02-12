Koenig had 15 points (4-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 18 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Capital City.

Koenig had been in a bit of a slump over the past three games as he converted on just 33.3 percent of his field goals during that time, but he managed to slightly boost his production Tuesday with a double-digit point total off the bench. The 25-year-old has had an inconsistent role with the BayHawks this season as he's averaging 4.9 PPG and 1.5 RPG.