Bronson Koenig: Sidelined Friday
Koenig (undisclosed) didn't play in Friday's win against Greensboro.
Koenig has appeared in just three games for the BayHawks this season, but he received an injury designation Friday as he was held out of the game. The exact nature and severity of the injury are unclear.
