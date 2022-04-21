Nwora (back) is available for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Bulls.

Nwora was forced to miss Game 1 of the Bucks' opening-round series due to back soreness, but he's officially good to go for Game 2. It's unclear if the 23-year-old will have a regular role in Milwaukee's playoff rotation going forward, but he probably won't see significant minutes unless one of the Bucks' primary contributors were to get injured. He's averaging 7.9 points and 3.6 rebounds across 19.1 minutes per game this season.