Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: May not return until April

Brogdon (quad) said that he has four more weeks to go in his recovery, Joe Zenzola of 105.7 The Fan reports.

Brogdon was given a six-to-eight week timetable for a return following his diagnosis at the beginning of February. It appears he'll be trending more towards the latter portion of that timetable, however. Four weeks from this news would put his first chance at a return on March 29, when the Bucks face the Warriors. That said, it would not be surprising if his absence bled into early April, as the team will likely want to be cautious with last season's Rookie of the Year in hopes that he will be fully healthy for the postseason.