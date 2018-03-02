Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: May not return until April
Brogdon (quad) said that he has four more weeks to go in his recovery, Joe Zenzola of 105.7 The Fan reports.
Brogdon was given a six-to-eight week timetable for a return following his diagnosis at the beginning of February. It appears he'll be trending more towards the latter portion of that timetable, however. Four weeks from this news would put his first chance at a return on March 29, when the Bucks face the Warriors. That said, it would not be surprising if his absence bled into early April, as the team will likely want to be cautious with last season's Rookie of the Year in hopes that he will be fully healthy for the postseason.
More News
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Out 6-to-8 weeks with torn quad•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Leaves locker room on crutches•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Strains quad, won't return•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Will return Monday•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Questionable vs. Sixers•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...