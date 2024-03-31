Beverley chipped in 18 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Saturday's 122-113 victory over Atlanta.

Beverley drew the start with Damian Lillard (personal) absent and enjoyed his highest point total since joining the Bucks. The nature of Lillard's absence is unclear, but the veteran will likely hold on to the open spot if it's available. Despite the respectable total, Beverley's usual stat lines don't warrant fantasy consideration at this time.