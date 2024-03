Beverley (wrist) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Beverley was added to the injury report with a doubtful designation Tuesday morning, and it isn't very surprising to see him ruled out shortly after. Malik Beasley, AJ Green and Pat Connaughton could see increased usage against the Lakers, while Beverley's next chance to suit up will be Thursday against the Pelicans.