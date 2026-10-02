Wilson is acclimating to NBA practices, per K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network.

"Honestly, my first two days, it seemed like everything was moving so fast because you're going against NBA talent and everybody's athletic, and the gaps close really fast. But now, it's way more chill. [Friday] was a really good day for me," Wilson said. After Wilson was selected by the Bulls with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, the rookie forward is expected to be thrust into a big role immediately and is being treated as a mid-round player in most fantasy drafts.