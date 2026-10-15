Wilson posted 10 points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 24 minutes in Wednesday's 125-104 preseason victory against the Bucks.

Wilson received another opportunity to work with Chicago's starting unit but struggled with his outside shot, missing four of five attempts from beyond the arc. The rookie forward also committed four turnovers, highlighting some growing pains despite his contributions across several categories. He'll look to build on his preseason experience as he adjusts to the NBA level.