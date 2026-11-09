Wilson finished Sunday's 127-121 loss to the 76ers with 18 points (7-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes.

Wilson was aggressive offensively, attempting a team-high 18 shots while finishing one point shy of Chicago's leading scorers, Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis. Although the rookie struggled with his efficiency, he contributed two triples and a pair of steals while maintaining a substantial workload. Wilson's consistent opportunities and willingness to shoot give him intriguing fantasy upside, particularly in deeper leagues, though his offensive efficiency remains a work in progress.