Wilson won't return to Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to a right hand injury. He'll finish with 15 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and one steal in 15 minutes.

Wilson turned in an efficient performance en route to 15 points before exiting Wednesday's contest early in the third quarter. The rookie forward's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Friday's game against Atlanta. If he's forced to miss time, Leonard Miller, Patrick Williams and Noa Essengue would be candidates for increased minutes.