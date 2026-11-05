Wilson closed Wednesday's 135-105 loss to the Knicks with five points (2-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt), five rebounds and one steal across 22 minutes.

Wilson couldn't find his shooting touch, missing 10 of his 12 field-goal attempts while committing three turnovers. The rookie forward continued to see meaningful minutes in Chicago's starting lineup, but his offensive struggles contributed to a forgettable outing. His playing time remains encouraging, though his efficiency could be volatile as he adjusts to the NBA.