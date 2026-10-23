Wilson produced 21 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal, two blocks and three turnovers across 33 minutes in Friday's 132-125 win over the Bucks.

Wilson did a much better job of picking his spots offensively and limiting his turnovers in his second NBA game, while coming through with some game-saving plays on defense in the closing seconds of regulation. Additionally, after shooting just 33.3 percent from the free-throw line in Summer League, he's converted 75 percent of his freebies through the first two games of the regular season.