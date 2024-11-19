Giddey finished Monday's 122-112 win over Detroit with 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), eight rebounds and 10 assists over 29 minutes.

Giddey was somewhat efficient on the offensive end and scored in double figures for the first time in a week. He also put together his best passing performance since Nov. 7, good enough for his third double-double of the 2024-25 campaign. There should be plenty of opportunities to rack up assists for Giddey moving forward, at least while Nikola Vucevic, Zach LaVine and Coby White all continue to play at a high level.