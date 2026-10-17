Giddey finished with 12 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block across 19 minutes in Friday's 133-116 preseason win over Minnesota.

Giddey had an inefficient shooting night to close out the preseason. The 24-year-old is coming off his most productive campaign in 2025-26, averaging 17.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.1 assists, all career highs, along with 1.0 steals over 32.1 minutes per contest. However, he was limited to 54 regular-season games. Giddey has All-Star upside, though he will need to stay healthy, which has been an issue at times over the years.