Giddey posted six points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds and nine assists over 25 minutes during Friday's 132-125 victory over Milwaukee.

Giddey played through a wrist injury, although he was certainly far from his best once again. Although he did manage a game-high nine assists, his scoring was well below expectations, as was his playing time. Given that fantasy managers likely invested a high draft pick to secure him, the only course of action is to ride this out and hope he turns things around sooner rather than later. For those interested in acquiring Giddey, now would be a good time to throw out a buy-low offer.