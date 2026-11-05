Giddey closed Wednesday's 135-105 loss to the Knicks with 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and six assists in 27 minutes.

Giddey was efficient with his limited shot attempts but struggled to make his usual impact on the glass, finishing with just one rebound. The lopsided contest also contributed to a reduced workload for Chicago's starting point guard. Despite the underwhelming performance, Giddey's established role as a primary facilitator should allow him to bounce back in more competitive matchups.