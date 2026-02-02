site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bulls' Kevin Huerter: Questionable for Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Huerter (back) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.
Huerter is in jeopardy of missing his second straight contest for Chicago. If he is able to get the green light, he'd likely see more usage than normal with Josh Giddey (hamstring) still on the shelf.
