Huerter accumulated 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 104-86 victory over Orlando.

After a forgettable two-point performance in Sunday's loss, Huerter bounced back with a respectable 13-point outing in Tuesday's win. The veteran has now recorded at least one steal in four straight games and eight of his past nine tilts. So far in the 2026-27 campaign, Huerter is averaging 10.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 27.3 minutes per contest across 17 games (five starts).