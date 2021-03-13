Young mustered 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 26 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss against the Heat.

Young continues to produce at a high level off the bench for the Bulls, and he has scored in double digits in nine straight games while contributing across the board on a steady basis despite rarely playing more than 25 minutes per night. Young is averaging 14.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks across 23.6 minutes per game during that aforementioned nine-game stretch.